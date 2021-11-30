S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 64.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 7.5%. Moderna is showing a gain of 226.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Orion Office Reit, trading down 4.4%, and Pfizer, trading up 1.6% on the day.

