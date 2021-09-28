S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, SLB

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Schlumberger topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Schlumberger registers a 42.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.4%. Moderna is showing a gain of 270.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 4.6%, and Marathon Oil, trading up 2.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.