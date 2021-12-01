S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, RL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ralph Lauren topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Ralph Lauren registers a 18.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 7.1%. Moderna is showing a gain of 213.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 6.2%, and Darden Restaurants, trading up 5.2% on the day.

