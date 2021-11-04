S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, QCOM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Qualcomm topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.4%. Year to date, Qualcomm registers a 3.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 15.4%. Moderna is showing a gain of 180.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qorvo, trading down 12.9%, and Lumen Technologies, trading up 12.2% on the day.

