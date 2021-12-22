S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, PAYX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Paychex topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Paychex registers a 43.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.4%. Moderna is showing a gain of 142.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cintas, trading down 3.1%, and Tesla, trading up 4.7% on the day.

