S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, LVS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Las Vegas Sands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Las Vegas Sands has lost about 36.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.4%. Moderna is showing a gain of 132.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coterra Energy, trading down 1.5%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.