In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Illumina has lost about 46.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.2%. Moderna is lower by about 47.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Paramount Global, trading down 3.9%, and Rollins, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, ILMN

