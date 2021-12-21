S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, CTXS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Citrix Systems has lost about 26.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 6.5%. Moderna is showing a gain of 147.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer, trading down 5.7%, and Micron Technology, trading up 9.1% on the day.

