In early trading on Monday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 20.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.9%. Moderna is lower by about 49.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 3.8%, and Mosaic, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, AAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.