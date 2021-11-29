S&P 500 Movers: MRK, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 244.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 4.2%. Merck is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are eBay, trading down 3.3%, and Tesla, trading up 5.1% on the day.

