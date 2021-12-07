S&P 500 Movers: MRK, FTNT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Fortinet registers a 110.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.6%. Merck is lower by about 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Eli Lilly, trading down 1.1%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 6.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.