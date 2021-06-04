S&P 500 Movers: MOS, TSLA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 16.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mosaic, trading down 3.1%. Mosaic is showing a gain of 57.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pentair, trading down 2.2%, and NVIDIA, trading up 2.9% on the day.

