In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mosaic, trading down 6.7%. Mosaic is showing a gain of 69.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HPQ, trading down 5.3%, and Carnival, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MOS, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.