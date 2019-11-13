S&P 500 Movers: MOS, MKTX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Marketaxess Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Marketaxess Holdings registers a 75.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mosaic, trading down 4.1%. Mosaic is lower by about 31.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cintas, trading down 3.4%, and Horton, trading up 1.6% on the day.

