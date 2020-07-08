Markets
S&P 500 Movers: MOS, FTI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of TechnipFMC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, TechnipFMC has lost about 64.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mosaic, trading down 3.3%. Mosaic is lower by about 42.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mohawk Industries, trading down 2.8%, and Biogen, trading up 6.5% on the day.

