S&P 500 Movers: MOS, BMY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Bristol Myers Squibb topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Bristol Myers Squibb registers a 19.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mosaic, trading down 6.7%. Mosaic is showing a gain of 33.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CF Industries Holdings, trading down 5.3%, and APA, trading up 4.2% on the day.

