In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Etsy has lost about 61.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Altria Group, trading down 7.3%. Altria Group is showing a gain of 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 4.1%, and Moderna, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MO, ETSY

