S&P 500 Movers: MNST, EXPE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Expedia Group registers a 34.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Monster Beverage, trading down 5.6%. Monster Beverage is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is APA, trading down 2.7%.

