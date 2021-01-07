S&P 500 Movers: MMM, DXC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of DXC Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, DXC Technology Co registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 4.2%. MMM is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Conagra Brands, trading down 2.9%, and Constellation Brands, trading up 7.0% on the day.

