S&P 500 Movers: MLM, ULTA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty has lost about 5.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Martin Marietta Materials, trading down 2.1%. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is lower by about 26.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vulcan Materials, trading down 1.9%, and Carnival, trading up 5.5% on the day.

