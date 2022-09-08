In early trading on Thursday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.2%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 10.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is McCormick (MKC), trading down 7.0%. McCormick is lower by about 18.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Copart (CPRT), trading down 4.6%, and Moderna (MRNA), trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MKC, REGN

