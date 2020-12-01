S&P 500 Movers: MKC, AIV

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apartment Investment & Management topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 28.0%. Year to date, Apartment Investment & Management has lost about 24.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is McCormick, trading down 50.1%. McCormick is lower by about 45.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ABIOMED, trading down 3.0%, and National Oilwell Varco, trading up 5.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.