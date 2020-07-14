S&P 500 Movers: MHK, XYL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Xylem topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Xylem has lost about 10.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mohawk Industries trading down 9.0%. Mohawk Industries, Inc. is lower by about 48.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wells Fargo, trading down 5.2%, and HanesBrands, trading up 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.