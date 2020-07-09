Markets
MHK

S&P 500 Movers: MHK, PNR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pentair topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Pentair has lost about 15.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mohawk Industries, trading down 13.2%. Mohawk Industries is lower by about 41.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 7.1%, and F5 Networks trading up 4.8% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: MHK, PNR
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MHK, PNR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MHK PNR WBA FFIV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular