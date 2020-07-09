S&P 500 Movers: MHK, PNR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pentair topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Pentair has lost about 15.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mohawk Industries, trading down 13.2%. Mohawk Industries is lower by about 41.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 7.1%, and F5 Networks trading up 4.8% on the day.

