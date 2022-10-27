Markets
S&P 500 Movers: META, NOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.3%. Year to date, ServiceNow has lost about 35.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 22.6%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 70.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 19.7%, and Arista Networks, trading up 10.2% on the day.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

