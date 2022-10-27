In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.3%. Year to date, ServiceNow has lost about 35.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 22.6%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 70.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 19.7%, and Arista Networks, trading up 10.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: META, NOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.