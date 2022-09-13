In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baker Hughes topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Baker Hughes registers a 8.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 6.1%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 52.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 5.6%, and Mosaic, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: META, BKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.