S&P 500 Movers: MDT, LLY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 57.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Medtronic, trading down 6.6%. Medtronic is lower by about 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nucor, trading down 6.5%, and Moderna, trading up 3.4% on the day.

