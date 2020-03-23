S&P 500 Movers: M, HAS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Hasbro, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.8%. Year to date, Hasbro has lost about 49.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Macy's, trading down 14.8%. Macy's is lower by about 69.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kohl's, trading down 13.7%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 14.4% on the day.

