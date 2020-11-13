S&P 500 Movers: LYB, CSCO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 14.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is LyondellBasell Industries, trading down 0.9%. LyondellBasell Industries is lower by about 22.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vontie, trading down 0.8%, and Applied Materials, trading up 5.0% on the day.

