S&P 500 Movers: LVS, TSCO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Tractor Supply has lost about 13.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), trading down 9.2%. Las Vegas Sands Corp is lower by about 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla (TSLA), trading down 5.0%, and AT&T (T), trading up 4.4% on the day.

