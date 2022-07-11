In early trading on Monday, shares of Cincinnati Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Cincinnati Financial registers a 5.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Las Vegas Sands, trading down 8.8%. Las Vegas Sands is lower by about 16.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 8.2%, and Altria Group, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LVS, CINF

