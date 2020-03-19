Markets
LUV

S&P 500 Movers: LUV, ACN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Accenture topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Accenture has lost about 21.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Southwest Airlines, trading down 12.2%. Southwest Airlines is lower by about 42.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discover Financial Services, trading down 12.1%, and Simon Property Group, trading up 7.6% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: LUV, ACN
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LUV, ACN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV ACN DFS SPG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular