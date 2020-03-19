S&P 500 Movers: LUV, ACN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Accenture topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Accenture has lost about 21.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Southwest Airlines, trading down 12.2%. Southwest Airlines is lower by about 42.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discover Financial Services, trading down 12.1%, and Simon Property Group, trading up 7.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.