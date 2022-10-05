In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Schlumberger (SLB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Schlumberger registers a 36.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lumen Technologies (LUMN), trading down 9.1%. Lumen Technologies is lower by about 41.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy (ENPH), trading down 7.4%, and Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LUMN, SLB

