In early trading on Thursday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, SolarEdge Technologies has lost about 1.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lumen Technologies, trading down 6.0%. Lumen Technologies is lower by about 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 3.2%, and Lam Research, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LUMN, SEDG

