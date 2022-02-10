In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 0.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lumen Technologies, trading down 15.4%. Lumen Technologies Inc is lower by about 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ceridian HCM Holding, trading down 6.5%, and Walt Disney, trading up 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LUMN, MU

