S&P 500 Movers: LUMN, AAL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.6%. Year to date, American Airlines Group registers a 27.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lumen Technologies, trading down 11.7%. Lumen Technologies Inc is showing a gain of 39.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Whirlpool, trading down 7.6%, and ABIOMED, trading up 13.1% on the day.

