S&P 500 Movers: LRCX, RCL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Royal Caribbean Cruises has lost about 72.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 5.8%. Lam Research is lower by about 13.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 4.8%, and Darden Restaurants, trading up 3.5% on the day.

