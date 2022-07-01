In early trading on Friday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Etsy has lost about 63.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 4.5%. Lam Research is lower by about 43.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 4.2%, and Horton, trading up 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LRCX, ETSY

