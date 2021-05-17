S&P 500 Movers: LRCX, DISCK

In early trading on Monday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.2%. Year to date, Discovery registers a 34.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 4.0%. Lam Research is showing a gain of 22.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 3.9%, and AT&T, trading up 4.6% on the day.

