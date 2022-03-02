In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Las Vegas Sands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.2%. Year to date, Las Vegas Sands registers a 19.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lockheed Martin, trading down 5.7%. Lockheed Martin is showing a gain of 21.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Northrop Grumman, trading down 4.1%, and Epam Systems, trading up 11.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LMT, LVS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.