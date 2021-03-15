S&P 500 Movers: LLY, AAL

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, American Airlines Group registers a 62.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Eli Lilly, trading down 7.8%. Eli Lilly is showing a gain of 13.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Occidental Petroleum, trading down 3.7%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 6.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.