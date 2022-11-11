In early trading on Friday, shares of Wynn Resorts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts has lost about 11.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is L3Harris Technologies, trading down 5.8%. L3Harris Technologies is showing a gain of 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cigna, trading down 5.1%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LHX, WYNN

