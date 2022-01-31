In early trading on Monday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, Netflix has lost about 31.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is L3Harris Technologies, trading down 4.8%. L3Harris Technologies is lower by about 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CF Industries Holdings, trading down 4.6%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LHX, NFLX

