S&P 500 Movers: LB, WDC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Western Digital topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Western Digital registers a 3.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is L Brands, trading down 2.1%. L Brands, is lower by about 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HanesBrands, trading down 2.0%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.6% on the day.

