S&P 500 Movers: LB, OXY

In early trading on Friday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum has lost about 57.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is L Brands, trading down 3.0%. L Brands, is showing a gain of 105.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PulteGroup, trading down 2.4%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 7.1% on the day.

