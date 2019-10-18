S&P 500 Movers: LB, APA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Apache topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Apache has lost about 10.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is L Brands, trading down 8.1%. L Brands, is lower by about 35.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Gap, trading down 5.7%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 5.6% on the day.

