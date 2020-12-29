S&P 500 Movers: LB, ABMD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of ABIOMED, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, ABIOMED, registers a 88.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is L Brands, trading down 3.4%. L Brands, is showing a gain of 107.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 2.2%, and Amgen, trading up 2.3% on the day.

