S&P 500 Movers: KSS, ORCL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Oracle topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Oracle registers a 6.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kohl's, trading down 13.6%. Kohl's is lower by about 60.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PVH, trading down 4.4%, and Amazon.com, trading up 3.2% on the day.

