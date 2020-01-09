S&P 500 Movers: KSS, LB

In early trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands (LB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, L Brands registers a 5.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kohl's Corp. (KSS), trading down 8.1%. Kohl's Corp. is lower by about 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PVH Corp (PVH), trading down 3.7%, and Align Technology (ALGN), trading up 4.5% on the day.

