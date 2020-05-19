S&P 500 Movers: KSS, AAP

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Advance Auto Parts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Advance Auto Parts has lost about 12.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kohl's, trading down 5.8%. Kohl's is lower by about 65.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Gap, trading down 5.7%, and NVIDIA, trading up 3.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.